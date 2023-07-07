Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 1,600 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 625,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 220,995 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 516,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 46,142 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
