Jaume Pons Sells 3,208 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) CEO Jaume Pons sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $23,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,938,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ALX Oncology Stock Down 13.2 %
ALXO opened at $6.33 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.