Jaume Pons Sells 3,208 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) CEO Jaume Pons sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $23,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,938,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 13.2 %

ALXO opened at $6.33 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in ALX Oncology by 383.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 991,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.