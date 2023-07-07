Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 27,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 577% compared to the average volume of 3,996 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.09.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.