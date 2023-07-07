Claude Lafleur Sells 43,600 Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Free Report) Director Claude Lafleur sold 43,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$17,004.00.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

Shares of CVE DAN opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.