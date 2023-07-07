Philip Carulli Sells 786,000 Shares of HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ) Stock

HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ – Free Report) insider Philip Carulli sold 786,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$14,148.00 ($9,432.00).
HITIQ Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.
About HITIQ
