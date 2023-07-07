Preto Joseph Del Sells 424 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $19,978.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,684.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33.

On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $15,324.75.

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $47.30 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.