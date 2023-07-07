Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $21,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $20,621.70.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $30,502.12.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $30.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

