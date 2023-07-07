Michael A. Gaul Acquires 5,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) COO Michael A. Gaul acquired 5,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $22,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,456.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Beyond Air Stock Performance
NASDAQ XAIR opened at $4.08 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on XAIR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Beyond Air
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Air
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.