Michael A. Gaul Acquires 5,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) COO Michael A. Gaul acquired 5,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $22,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,456.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $4.08 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XAIR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth $76,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

