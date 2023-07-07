Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,773 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PVH were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

