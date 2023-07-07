Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

