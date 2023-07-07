Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

