International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 856 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after purchasing an additional 403,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,211,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

