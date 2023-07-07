International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $7.84 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

