International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku Trading Down 5.3 %

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

