Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 409 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE FND opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

