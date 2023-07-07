Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $793,000 Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.