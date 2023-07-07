Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after acquiring an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

