Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $20,592,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,676 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NTCT opened at $30.30 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

