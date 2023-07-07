Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 89.4% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

