Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 4,403 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

