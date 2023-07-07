Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 199 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of STRA opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

