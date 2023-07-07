Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,464,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $12,790,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 9.74.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

