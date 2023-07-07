Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

