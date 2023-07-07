Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $723,000 Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 39,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Granite Construction by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

