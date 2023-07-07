Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 5,312 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,181,000 after purchasing an additional 841,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.86 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

