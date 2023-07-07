Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,123 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of DT stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 138.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
