Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 426 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cohu were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after purchasing an additional 502,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

