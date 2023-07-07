52,944 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

