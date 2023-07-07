Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Veritiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRTV opened at $122.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $161.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.53. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

About Veritiv

(Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.