Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,910,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $95.70 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

