Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BKI opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

