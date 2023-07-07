Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,004 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OII stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

