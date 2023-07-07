Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 221,446 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 175,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.67. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

