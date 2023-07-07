Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $697,000 Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CorVel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.69. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $135.81 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,906,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,580 in the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

