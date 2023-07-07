Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 160 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

ADUS opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

