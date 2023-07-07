Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Short Interest Update

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

