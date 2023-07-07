International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 93.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 17.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.78 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

