Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

