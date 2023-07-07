Short Interest in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Decreases By 17.8%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of SEATW opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEATW. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

