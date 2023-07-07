Short Interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Drops By 17.9%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SOS stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.80. SOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

