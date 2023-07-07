Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after buying an additional 1,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,754,000 after buying an additional 486,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MTX opened at $54.29 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

