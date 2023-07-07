Short Interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Decreases By 18.2%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rumble Stock Down 7.4 %

RUMBW stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Rumble has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23.

Get Rumble alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 852,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the period.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.