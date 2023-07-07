Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biglari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of BH opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average is $174.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $115.22 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $222.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.