Financial Contrast: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Free Report) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Boston Beer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A Boston Beer $2.09 billion 1.79 $67.26 million $4.86 62.91

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Beer has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Boston Beer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and Boston Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Beer 6 5 3 0 1.79

Boston Beer has a consensus target price of $307.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16% Boston Beer 2.82% 7.58% 5.50%

Summary

Boston Beer beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. also sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

