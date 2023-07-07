Head-To-Head Review: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xometry and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 3 6 0 2.50 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

This table compares Xometry and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -18.46% -18.73% -9.65% CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A -22.40% -3.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xometry and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $381.05 million 2.30 -$76.03 million ($1.56) -12.44 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

Risk and Volatility

Xometry has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII beats Xometry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry



Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII



CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies operating in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

