Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $110.78

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.78, but opened at $106.29. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 174,483 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

