Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,280,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 42,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.9 %

CLF stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 303,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

