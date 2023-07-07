Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down to $26.06

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.06, but opened at $23.81. Wabash National shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 275,304 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

