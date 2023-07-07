Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $44.15

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.15, but opened at $43.02. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 23,560 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $57,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,284,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,780 shares of company stock valued at $58,542,005. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

