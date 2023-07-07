Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.62. Pearson shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 68,892 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17) in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.86.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.