Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.62. Pearson shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 68,892 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17) in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.86.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
